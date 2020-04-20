Government gradually rebuilding 13-month pension

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The 13-month pension will be gradually rebuilt, according to Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyás, writes penzcentrum.hu.
In 2021, a quarter of an extra month’s pension will be added, in 2022 a half, in 2023 a quarter, and in 2024 a full month’s pension will be contributed to pensioners.
Thereafter, beneficiaries will receive a full 13-month pension each year.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on April 6 that, in order to provide financial protection for the elderly, the government would bring back the 13-month pension in installments, penzcentrum.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben