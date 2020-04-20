Government gradually rebuilding 13-month pension

Nicholas Pongratz

The 13-month pension will be gradually rebuilt, according to Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyás, writes penzcentrum.hu.

In 2021, a quarter of an extra month’s pension will be added, in 2022 a half, in 2023 a quarter, and in 2024 a full month’s pension will be contributed to pensioners.

Thereafter, beneficiaries will receive a full 13-month pension each year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on April 6 that, in order to provide financial protection for the elderly, the government would bring back the 13-month pension in installments, penzcentrum.hu adds.