Government Bond Plus sales pass HUF 1,000 bln in 4 weeks

MTI – Econews

Retail investors bought more than HUF 1,000 billion of Hungarian Government Bond Plus (MÁP Plusz) securities in the first four weeks of its availability, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock

In the first week after the launch of the Plus bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, retail investors bought HUF 529 bln, a record.

Subscription in the second week reached HUF 161 bln, and it came to HUF 194 bln in the third week.

The Hungarian Government Bond Plus pays a rate gradually rising from 3.5% to 6.0% over five years.