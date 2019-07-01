Your cart

Government Bond Plus sales pass HUF 1,000 bln in 4 weeks

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, July 1, 2019, 12:00

Retail investors bought more than HUF 1,000 billion of Hungarian Government Bond Plus (MÁP Plusz) securities in the first four weeks of its availability, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock

In the first week after the launch of the Plus bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, retail investors bought HUF 529 bln, a record.

Subscription in the second week reached HUF 161 bln, and it came to HUF 194 bln in the third week.

The Hungarian Government Bond Plus pays a rate gradually rising from 3.5% to 6.0% over five years.

 

 

