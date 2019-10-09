Goods trade surplus at EUR 37 mln in August

MTI – Econews

In euro terms, the value of goods exports increased by 2.6% and that of imports by 1.3% in August 2019, compared to the same month of 2018, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data on Wednesday.

The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 99 million year-on-year in August.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 8.141 billion in August, while the value of imports was EUR 8.104 bln.

The share of European Union Member States was 80% in exports and 73% in imports.

In the period January-August 2019, exports were up 3.7% annually at EUR 72.225 bln, while imports rose 5.5% to EUR 68.898 bln. The trade surplus for the period thus stood at EUR 3.326 bln, narrowing by EUR 977 mln from the corresponding eight-month period of 2018.

The KSH will publish a second, more detailed reading of the August data on October 31.