GKI: Housing market index deteriorates

Nicholas Pongratz

Compared to the previous quarter, the expectations of housing market companies have deteriorated, according to a joint survey by GKI Economic Research Zrt. and Masterplast Nyrt., writes uzletem.hu.

The value of the housing market index summarizing the outlook is negative 8.6 nationwide and negative 8 in the capital, both of which have only previously been lower than now in 2015.

Nationwide, 75% of those surveyed expect prices to fall, while only 1% expect prices to rise. The situation is a bit more favorable in the capital, but even there only 2% expect an increase, while 69% expect a decline.

The rate of decline may also vary slightly from region to region.