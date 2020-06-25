GKI forecasts 5.7% economic contraction in 2020

Economic research institute GKI projects Hungaryʼs economy will contract 5.7% this year, if there is no second wave of coronavirus infections, state news wire MTI reports, citing a forecast issued today.
In GKIʼs previous forecast, released in March, shortly after a state of emergency was declared to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the institute had projected declines in GDP of 3% and 7%, based on different scenarios.
In the latest forecast, GKI projects a 10pc drop in industrial output and a 4% decline in domestic consumption.
It projects exports, of both goods and services, will fall by 15%, while imports drop 13%.
The forecast sees the jobless rate reaching 6%.
GKI projects the general government deficit, relative to GDP, will swell to 5% in 2020.
The institute says that Hungaryʼs economy may return to 2019 levels perhaps only in 2022.