GKI confidence indices stagnate, fall

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute GKIʼs combined gauge of consumer and business confidence fell to -19.0 points in August from -18.2 points in the previous month as consumer confidence deteriorated and business confidence was almost unchanged, according to state news agency MTI.

GKIʼs measure of confidence in the business sector edged down to -15.3 points in August from -15.2 points in July.

Confidence in the industrial sector was unchanged from a month earlier.

Construction sector expectations also remained unchanged. Views on output in the previous three-month period and order stocks were both stable.

Confidence in the commerce sector improved only minimally. Service sector companies were less confident in August because of an expected deterioration in sales volume.

GKIʼs consumer confidence index fell to -29.6 points in August from -26.9 points in July.

Consumersʼ unemployment fears increased ever so slightly but the rate of increase was within the margin for error.

Householdsʼ assessments both of their own financial position and of their future ability to make savings deteriorated in August after improving in July.