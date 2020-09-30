GKI augurs 7% economic contraction in 2020

remember me
Economic research institute GKI forecasts Hungaryʼs GDP will decline 7% this year and sees the countryʼs economy fully recovering from the coronavirus crisis only in 2022, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
In a forecast released on Wednesday, GKI knocked down its projection for this yearʼs GDP decline from a range of 5-7% in a forecast released late in June.
GKI expects the economy to rebound in 2021, growing 4.5%, but it projects a return to 2019 GDP levels only in 2022.
The ESA general government deficit, relative to GDP, is set to reach 9% in 2020 and 5% in 2021, according to GKI.
