GKI: 100,000 more could lose jobs

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:00

Forced leave and dismissals are expected to increase in the next three months, according to a survey by GKI Economic Research Zrt, writes portfolio.hu.

In companies with more than five employees, another 90,000-100,000 people could lose their jobs after at least 50,000-60,000 people were laid off last month.

The impact of the epidemic on the business operations of companies is felt by 58% of the survey participants, and a further 36% also felt some impact, presumably the vast majority of which were negative.

The epidemic has completely interwoven the organizational system and all sectors of the Hungarian economy, GKI writes.

 

 

