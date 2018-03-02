Germany remains Hungaryʼs main trading partner

MTI – Econews

Germany continued to account for more than one-quarter of Hungaryʼs exports as well as imports last year, in euro terms, fresh data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) showa. Imports from China were two times higher than exports.

Deliveries to Germany made up 27.3% of Hungaryʼs total exports last year. Deliveries from Germany accounted for 26.5% of Hungaryʼs overall imports, KSH reported, as cited by national news agency MTI.

Among other big trading partners in Western Europe, Italy accounted for 5.1% of Hungarian exports last year, Austria for 4.8% and France for 4.4%. Hungaryʼs Visegrád Group allies, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, also made up a sizable chunk of the countryʼs trade, accounting for 13.1% of its exports and 15.9% of imports.

Romania accounted for 5.2% of Hungaryʼs exports and for 2.9% of imports. Hungaryʼs biggest deficit with a trading partner, EUR 2.344 billion, was with China. The Asian country accounted for 5.1% of Hungaryʼs imports and just 2.4% of its exports.