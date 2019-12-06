German Chamber: wage growth expected

BBJ

Companies operating in Hungary expect economic growth to slow down, but continue to make significant wage increases, according to information from the German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (DUIHK) and Kienbaum, a consultancy based in Cologne which was unveiled in Budapest yesterday, reports adozona.hu.

At a presentation on the Wage Study 2019/2020, Dirk Wölfer, head of communications at DUIHK, said he sees Hungarian workers as confident, noticing that many are prepared to change jobs in the hope of higher wages.

Domestic skilled labor continues to be sought, while in the West the labor market has already been hit by deteriorating prospects, he added.

According to the feedback, skilled workers have an especially good chance of finding a job.