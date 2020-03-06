Gender employment gap slightly above EU average

Bence Gaál

In 2018, the employment rate for women aged between 20-64 stood at 67% in Hungary, while that of men was 15 percentage points higher, making the gender employment gap slightly higher than the EU average, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The EU average employment rate for women was 67%, just as in case of Hungary, while the corresponding rate for men of the same age was only 11 pp higher.

The highest gender gaps were recorded in Malta (22 pp) and Greece (21 pp), while the lowest gap was registered in Lithuania (2 pp).

Among member states, Sweden had the highest employment rate for women (80%) in 2018, whereas Greece (49%) and Italy (53%) reported the lowest rates.

The employment rate for men was higher than that of women in all member states. Eurostat says that this gender employment gap has narrowed from 15 pp in 2008 to 12 pp in 2018.