Furniture sales set to rise 3% in real terms this year

MTI – Econews

Furniture sales in Hungary are expected to rise 3% this year, adjusted for inflation, according to the head of the Hungarian Furniture Association, state news agency MTI reports.

Sales have been helped by the Home Purchase Subsidy Scheme for Families with Children, known by its Hungarian acronym "CSOK," Krisztina Cselényi said.

Inflation-adjusted sales are set to rise by 2% in 2019, and by 1% in 2020, she added.

Last year, output of Hungaryʼs furniture industry rose 2% to USD 1.192 billion. Exports fell 5% to USD 1.089 bln, while furniture imports to Hungary rose 3% to USD 722 million.

Cselényi noted that most Hungarians are price-sensitive and little concerned about design when it comes to buying furniture.