Fuel prices go up today

BBJ

Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL will raise the wholesale price of gasoline by HUF 2 today, while the price of diesel will increase by HUF 4, says uzletem.hu.

The average price of gasoline per liter will increase to HUF 384 and diesel to HUF 410 on Friday at Hungarian pumps. Motorists may also experience a difference of up to HUF 50 between different stations.

Petrol prices peaked in early April 2012, at an average of HUF 451 per liter. The most expensive liter of diesel was mid-January 2012, averaging HUF 449.