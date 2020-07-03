Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Fruit prices to rise further

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Friday, July 3, 2020, 09:00

The price of fruit is expected to rise even more in Hungary than at present, says penzcentrum.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Poor fruit production is expected this year, making this the third such year, said the professional director of the Hungarian Fruit and Vegetable Interprofessional Organization and Product Council (FruitVeB) István Hunyadi.

According to Hunyadi only a quarter of the yield of an average year is expected from apricots, but there will also be fewer peaches, apples, and cherries. Poor yields are due to spring frost, drought, early summer rains and mild winters.

The National Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) has previously estimated that 500,000 tons of fruit would be expected this year, compared to the otherwise average of 800,000-900,000 tonnes per year. Traders have therefore forecast a 30%-40% rise in prices, penzcentrum.hu notes.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles