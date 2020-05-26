Frost damage may reduce fruit harvest by 40%

Nicholas Pongratz

According to preliminary estimates of FruitVeB (the Hungarian Fruit and Vegetable Interprofessional Organization and Product Council) and the Northeast Hungary Interprofessional Organization and Product Council (ÉKASZ), this year’s fruit crop could be around just 500,000 tonnes of fruit due to frost damage, writes agroforum.hu.

Farmers harvest 800,000-900,000 tonnes in an average year, the report says.

Despite expectations of a good harvest this year, from mid-March onwards, several waves of significant frost damage hit plantations across the country.

Ferenc Apáti, vice-president of FruitVeB, explained that the largest loss is expected from apricots, peaches and cherries, and that the yield of these fruits is expected to fall by a quarter to a third compared to a good year, the agriculture website adds.