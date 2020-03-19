Forint slips past 360 to euro

MTI – Econews

The forint slipped as far as 360.10 to the euro earlier in the morning, a new low, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The forint traded at 357.74 to the euro a little after 10:00 in the morning on Thursday, weakening from 353.63 late Wednesday.

The forint dropped to 329.35 from 325.97 against the dollar. It fell to 338.84 from 335.64 to the Swiss franc.