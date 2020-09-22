Forint around weakest levels since April

MTI – Econews

The forint traded at 363.63 to the euro around 10 a.m. in the morning on Tuesday, weakening from 362.41 late Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The forint continued to trade around its weakest level since early April, when the country was under pandemic lockdown.

The forint slipped to 310.09 from 308.81 against the dollar. It softened to 338.14 from 336.84 to the Swiss franc.