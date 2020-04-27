Foreign visitors took more trips to Hungary in Q4 2019

MTI – Econews

Foreign visitors took more trips to Hungary and spent more in the fourth quarter of 2019 than in the same period a year earlier, state news wire MTI reports, citing a summary of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Foreign visitors took 12.8 million trips to Hungary in the fourth quarter, 3.8% more than a year earlier. The number of day-trips rose 5.6% and the number of longer visits edged down 0.4%.

Most day-trippers came from Romania, Slovakia, and Austria.

Foreign visitors to Hungary spent a combined 28.5 million days in the fourth quarter, down 0.3% from a year earlier.

Spending by foreign visitors rose 5.3% to HUF 511 billion in current prices during the period. Austrian tourists spent the most, at HUF 59 bln, down 2.9% from a year earlier. Foreign travelers spent an average of HUF 17,900 a day per person.

In 2019, foreign visitors took 61 million trips to Hungary, 6.5% more than in 2018. They spent a total of 138m days in the country, up 6.4% from a year earlier. Spending by foreign tourists came to HUF 2.310 trillion, with day-trippers spending HUF 602 bln, or just over one-quarter of this amount.