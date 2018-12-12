Foreign trade surplus in services up in Q3

BBJ

Hungary’s surplus from the foreign trade of services was up at EUR 2.463 billion in the third quarter of 2018 from EUR 2.367 bln in the same period a year earlier, a summary of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

The import of services was up year-on-year in euro terms by 1.3% at EUR 4.267 bln in Q3 while their exports rose 2.3% to EUR 6.730 bln. The surplus on tourism reached EUR 1.22 bln in Q3, the surplus on transport services was EUR 765 million, fees related to contract work generated a EUR 353 mln surplus and the surplus on business services was EUR 89 mln.

The trade in government services was balanced and maintenance services had a surplus of EUR 27 mln. Tourism exports rose by 7.7% to EUR 2.016 bln while imports were up 0.7% at EUR 787 mln. The export of transport services reached EUR 1.75 bln, rising 9.1%, and imports increased 10.3% to EUR 985 mln.

Business services exports were down 4.4% to EUR 2.398 bln and imports were up 1% at EUR 2.309 bln. The imports of services from EU countries reached EUR 3.293 bln in Q3 and exports totaled EUR 4.858 bln, growing at an annual rate of 4.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

Trade with the EU generated more than half of the Q3 surplus on services. Trade with non-EU European countries contributed EUR 351 mln to the service trade surplus in Q3, trade with American countries added EUR 140 mln.

The surplus with Asian countries was EUR 352 mln and that with other countries was EUR 55 mln. In 2018 Q1-Q3 the trade of services generated a surplus of EUR 6.659 bln. The surplus was up from EUR 5.968 bln in the same period a year before as imports increased by 0.4% and exports by 4.1% during the period, KSH reported.