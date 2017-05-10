Foreign tourist nights up, domestic nights stagnate

BBJ

The number of nights spent by international tourists in Hungary increased by 8.0% in March, compared to the same month a year earlier, while the number of nights spent by domestic tourists was similar to a year earlier, according to a first release of data issued by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

The number of international tourist arrivals grew by 9.0% and that of international tourist nights by 8.0%, according to the KSH. Some 70% of the turnover measured in tourist nights was concentrated in Budapest, where a 10% increase was observed.

Although the number of domestic guests grew by 6.0%, the number of domestic tourist nights stagnated. Of the hotel-type units accounting for 90% of total turnover, turnover measured on the basis of domestic tourist nights decreased by 1.1% in hotels and increased by 2.0% in boarding houses, according to the KSH.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 2.8 percentage points to 52.8%, while the total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 9.0% to HUF 28.4 billion. Within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 9.3% (to HUF 15.8 bln), other revenues by 7.5% (to HUF 6.5 bln), and catering revenues by 9.8% (to HUF 6.1 bln), according to KSH data.

As of March 31, 2017, compared to the same date a year earlier, the number of units operating in Hungary (2,442) fell by 17, while the number of available beds was nearly 215,000, a 0.9% increase.