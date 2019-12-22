Foreign produce needs no certificate under 5kg

BBJ

Small quantities of vegetables and fruits intended for own consumption can be imported into Hungary, according to food safety authority NÉBIH, writes agroinform.hu.

Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

According to the decision of the responsible Hungarian ministries, no phytosanitary certificate is required for importing fruit and vegetables for personal consumption, defined as quantities under 5 kg, but limited to one item.

The measure applies only to goods arriving in travelers’ luggage and only at the border crossing in Hungary until the relevant threshold is set by the European Commission.