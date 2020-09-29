Food waste in Hungary on the decline

remember me
The average Hungarian household wasted 65 kg of food last year, down from 68 kg in 2016, state news wire MTI reports, citing a survey by national food safety authority Nébih.
Nébih said that the 4% decline in food waste came parallel with a 16% increase in purchasing power, but added that food prices rose over headline inflation during the period.
Nébihʼs survey involved the participation of 165 households at the end of 2019 and 100 households in 2016.
