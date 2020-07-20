First-half toll revenue at 52% of full-year target

MTI – Econews

Revenue from tolls reached 52% of the full-year target in the first half, toll system operator NÚSZ said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Motorway vignettes for passenger vehicles reached HUF 42 billion in H1, while tolls on commercial vehicles came to HUF 132 bln, NÚSZ said.

The 2020 budget targets vignette sales of HUF 76 bln and revenue from tolls on commercial vehicles of HUF 235.2 bln.

NÚSZ said sales of vignettes plunged 70% in April, while the country was under lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, but were down just 27% in June.

Revenue from commercial vehicle tolls dropped 17% in April, but started edging up in May and June, it added.