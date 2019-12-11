Fines for GDPR data breaches total HUF 87 mln this year

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs data protection authority NAIH levied fines of a combined HUF 87 million over violations of the European Unionʼs data protection regulation (GDPR) this year, NAIH head Attila Péterfalvi said on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Wright Studio/shutterstock.com

Péterfalvi noted that the fines are yet to be harmonized at EU level. In Hungary, organizers of the Sziget music festival were fiend HUF 30 mln, the largest amount, and a financial institution was fined HUF 25 mln, he added. Budapest public transport company BKK was fined HUF 10 mln and the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party HUF 11 mln, he said.

In view of the increased workload relating to the GDPR, the government has increased NAIHʼs budget to HUF 1.5 billion in 2020 from HUF 560 mln in 2016.