Financial Action Group restructuring budget

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Financial Action Group for Protection Against Coronavirus has held its first meeting, said Minister of Finance Mihály Varga on his Facebook page.
Varga emphasized that the Hungarian economy is now much more stable than it was in 2008-2009, at the time of the financial crisis, but it is clear that the epidemic will affect the Hungarian economy very deeply as well.
"That is why we started the reorganization of the 2020 budget, and the planning of the 2021 budget has also begun," the minister said, stressing that this is intended to provide real cover for emerging government measures.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben