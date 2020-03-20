Financial Action Group restructuring budget

Nicholas Pongratz

The Financial Action Group for Protection Against Coronavirus has held its first meeting, said Minister of Finance Mihály Varga on his Facebook page.

Varga emphasized that the Hungarian economy is now much more stable than it was in 2008-2009, at the time of the financial crisis, but it is clear that the epidemic will affect the Hungarian economy very deeply as well.

"That is why we started the reorganization of the 2020 budget, and the planning of the 2021 budget has also begun," the minister said, stressing that this is intended to provide real cover for emerging government measures.