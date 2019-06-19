Fight against VAT fraud earns Hungary HUF 524 bln in 2018

BBJ

Orbán administrations have proved successful in measures to tackle VAT fraud and inadequate tax collection over the past seven years, according to a fresh calculation published by news portal G7.hu.

Image: Shutterstock

The portal said that the volume of VAT fraud in Hungary has fallen by almost 50% compared to 2010 and regenerated some 3.6% of the total budget in 2018. Last year, the government earned HUF 524 billion from recovering missing VAT.

The success of the project is due mainly to the introduction of online cash registers and the tracking system of EKÁER for road freight, G7.hu said.