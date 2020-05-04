Fewer young people use online content illegally

More and more young people use legal sources to access digital content online, the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (SZNTH) told state news wire MTI.

With the spread of streaming services, the share of illegal downloads has fallen from 64% in 2017 to 43% according to a fresh survey by the National Board against Counterfeiting in Hungary (HENT), SZNTH said.

The survey, conducted among 18-26-year-olds, shows the number of those who do not use any illegal sources to download online content increased to 16% of the total. Illegal downloaders cited quick and easy access (78%) and no cost (75%) as their motives.

Youtube remains the most popular platform among young people for accessing music online but 31% of respondents said they use streaming services, mostly Spotify.

As for films, the ratio of illegal downloaders among young people fell to 45% in 2020 from 64% in 2017. The share of free streaming platforms was down by 8 percentage points at 44% while the percentage of those using subscription services rose from 19% to 34%.