Fewer Hungarian companies reporting labor shortage concerns

BBJ

In Hungary, fewer companies are complaining about not finding the workforce they need, according to the latest surveys, writes portfolio.hu.

This is another sign that the period of massive labor shortage may be over, which of course does not mean that every company will find the workers they need overnight.

Hungary is no longer out of the region, but a change in methodology may play a role, as a previously well-known problem is starting to return: insufficient demand. In the last quarter of this year, only half of manufacturing companies said the main constraint on their production growth was labor shortages, according to data released by the European Commission.

Earlier, 65-70% of companies said that labor shortage was the biggest problem, which made it increasingly fearful that the growth prospects of the Hungarian economy would be worsened. By now, however, fewer companies are complaining about labor shortages, says portfolio.hu .