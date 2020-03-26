Fewer deaths this January than in 2019

Nicholas Pongratz

There were 9.4% more children born in the first month of 2020 than in the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pexels

The number of children born in January is the highest since January 2009.

The number of deaths fell significantly by 17%, or 2,356 fewer than in January 2019.

The sharp decline may be due to the extremely high death toll due to the flu pandemic in January 2019.