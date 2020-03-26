Fewer deaths this January than in 2019

remember me
There were 9.4% more children born in the first month of 2020 than in the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The number of children born in January is the highest since January 2009.
The number of deaths fell significantly by 17%, or 2,356 fewer than in January 2019.
The sharp decline may be due to the extremely high death toll due to the flu pandemic in January 2019.
