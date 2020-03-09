Ferenc Liszt Intʼl blocks flights from north of Italy

MTI – Econews

Ferenc Liszt International will stop accepting flights from Milan, Treviso, and Bergamo from Monday because of a lockdown there over the coronavirus, operator Budapest Airport said on Sunday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo: Budapest Airport

The measure affects a weekly 11 flights operated by Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air between Budapest and Malpensa Airport, near Milan, as well as 12 flights operated by Irish peer Ryanair between Budapest and Bergamo and four Ryanair flights between Budapest and Treviso.

Wizz Air also announced the suspension of its Malpensa flights on Sunday until April 3 because of the lockdown.

Passengers with tickets on the flights may re-book, free of charge, or apply for a full refund in cash or a 120% refund in Wizz Air vouchers, the airline said.

Italian authorities put regions in the north of the country under quarantine early Sunday to defend against the spread of COVID-19.