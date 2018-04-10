February sees 9.0% increase in tourism nights

BBJ

In February 2018, the number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 7.4% and that of nights spent by domestic tourists by 10.7% compared to a year earlier, data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show. Total gross revenues grew by 12% at current prices in accommodation establishments.

The headline figure represents a drop on the 10.4% rise in nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary by tourists in January 2018, when domestic tourists mostly drove the increase.

In February 2018, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 6.4% and tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation by 7.4%, approaching 777,000. Turnover measured in tourism nights significantly increased in each type of accommodation. In hotels, accounting for nine tenths of tourism nights, the rate of growth was 5.4%. The number of foreign tourism nights increased in all tourism regions except Western Transdanubia.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 10% and that of domestic tourism nights by 10.7%, exceeding 784,000. Turnover measured in tourism nights increased in each type of accommodation except holiday houses. Growth was 10% in hotels, realizing more than eight tenths of domestic tourism nights. Domestic tourist arrivals decreased only at Lake Tisza.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.1 percentage points to 50.9% in February.

The total gross revenues of accommodation establishments in February increased by 11.9% to HUF 26 billion at current prices; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 11% (to HUF 14 bln), catering revenues by 25% (to HUF 7 bln), and other revenues by 1.4% (to HUF 6 bln). The amount of accommodation fee revenues from foreign visitors increased by 11%, and those from domestic visitors by 12% compared to February of the previous year.

On February 28, 2018, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary rose by 79 to 2,462. The number of available rooms grew by 2.8%.

In January-February 2018



In January-February 2018, compared to the same two-month period of the previous year, the number of tourism nights grew by 9.7% to a total of almost 3.1 million in accommodation establishments. Foreign guests spent 7.5% more (1.56 mln) and domestic guests 12.1% more (1.53 mln) nights in accommodation establishments in the first two months of the year.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 2.7 percentage points to 47.7% in January-February 2018.

Total gross sales in accommodation establishments grew by 11.7% at current prices to HUF 52 bln in the first two months. Within this, accommodation revenues increased by 10% to exceed HUF 28 bln.

Data for tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation in March will be published by the KSH on May 10.