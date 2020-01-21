FDI quadrupled in past decade

Nicholas Pongratz

About four times as many investments came to Hungary last year through the Investment Incentive Scheme than in 2009, the last full year of the liberal government, according to Tamás Menczer, State Secretary for Information and International Representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, writes origo.hu.

Graphic by dizain/Shutterstock.com

In 2009, there were 27 investments in the country, while in 2019 the number rose to 101, the State Secretary explained. He pointed out that due to the increase in investment, unemployment in 2010 dropped from about 12% to 3.4%.

He added that once jobs are in place, obviously the most important thing is to raise wages, as everyone wants to take a step forward from time to time.

Between 2017 and 2019, the average wage paid for investments increased by 50%, from HUF 304,000 to HUF 454,000, origo.hu quoted Menczer as saying.