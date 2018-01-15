Farmgate prices up 7.7% in November

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were 7.7% higher in November 2017 year-on-year, which was made up of increases of 8.6% in the price of crop products and 6.4% in the price of live animals and animal products, according to a first release of monthly data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In November 2017 compared to November 2016, cereal prices were up 12%, within which the price of wheat rose by 12%, the price of maize by 13%, and the price of barley by 8.9%.

The price of fruit was up by 38%. The price of apples increased outstandingly, by 68%, which was due to a significant, 177% increase in the price of apples for processing. The price of grapes rose by 16%.

The producer price level of live animals rose by 1.2%, and that of animal products by 18%. The price of poultry for slaughter increased by 4.6%, while that of pigs for slaughter decreased by 2.9%.

Milk prices were up by 16% in November, and egg prices by 26%.

In January–November 2017, compared to the corresponding eleven-month period of 2016, agricultural producer prices went up by 5.6%. Within this, the price of crop products rose 3.0%, while that of live animals and animal products was 9.9% higher.

The price of cereals rose by 4.4%. Vegetables prices decreased by 0.2%, while the price of fruit increased by 19% in total. Potato prices fell by 6.7%. Milk prices grew by 25%.

The price of pigs for slaughter went up by 13% in total in January–November. The procurement price – in the last five years – was the lowest in January–April 2016, following which it increased dramatically in the ensuing months of May–July, but has shown a renewed declining trend since June 2017.

The price of poultry for slaughter was up by 1.7% in the first eleven months of 2017.

Agricultural producer prices for December 2017 will be published by the KSH on February 15.