Farmgate prices up 7.3%

Nicholas Pongratz

Farmgate prices in Hungary were up 7.3% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2020, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The price of live animals and animal products rose 4.6% and crop prices were up 9%.

Fruit prices were up 38% because of strong demand and weak supply. Apple prices rose by 60% and the price of plums by 57%. Grain prices were up 2.5% with wheat prices rising by 4.5% and the price of maize by 1.2%. Vegetable prices rose a sharp 5.8% with tomato prices up 6% and cucumber prices up 13%. Onion prices fell around 17% because of base effects and higher imports in January-August. Potato prices were down 10% but as they had risen by 46% a year before, the price has still increased by around 30% in the last two years.

Prices of live animals were up 4.6% and animal product prices were up 4.5%. Agricultural input prices edged up 0.4% in Q1-Q3, meaning terms of trade improved by 6.9% for producers during the period after improving by 1% during 2019.

Fertilizer input prices fell 7.9% during Q1-Q3.