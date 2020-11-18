Farmgate prices up 6.6% y.o.y.

Nicholas Pongratz

Farmgate prices rose 6.6% year-on-year in September, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The price of crops rose 13.9%, while the price of animals and animal products fell 4.5%.

The price of vegetables increased 12.8% and the price of fruit jumped 41.1%.

The price of live animals dropped 8.7% but the price of animal products rose 5.1%.