Farmgate prices up 6.2% in September

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices in Hungary were up 6.2% year-on-year in September, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Prices of live animals and animal products fell 2.8%, but crop prices were up 12.1%, monthly data show.

Grain prices were up 15.4%, as the price of maize climbed 12% and the wheat price rose 18%, state news wire MTI reported.

Fruit prices were down 11% as the price of apples plunged 39% because of a big decline in juice apple prices. Grape prices were practically flat. The price of vegetables rose 27% as tomato prices increased 29%, said the KSH.

Prices of live animals were down 3.2% as pork prices dropped 8.8%.

In January-September 2018, farm gate prices increased 2.2% year-on-year as crop prices rose 4.8% and the price of livestock and animal products was down 2.1%, MTI reported.

Vegetable prices were up 11% and fruit prices were down 10% during the period.

Live hog prices dropped 12%, while milk was 1.5% dearer and egg prices rose 9.4%.