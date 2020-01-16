Farmgate prices up 5.2% in November

MTI – Econews

Farmgate prices in Hungary were up 5.2% year-on-year in November, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

Prices of live animals and animal products increased 13.7% as crop prices edged up 0.6%.

Grain prices were down 6.1% with the price of maize down 7% and wheat prices falling 5.5%.

Fruit prices climbed 36% as the price of apples jumped 69.6%.

The price of vegetables edged down by 0.1% as potato prices fell by 3.4%.

Prices of live animals rose 18.5% as hog prices jumped 42.8% on the global impact of African swine fever.

Milk prices increased 4.8% and egg prices were 0.9% lower than a year earlier.