Farmgate prices up 5.1% in October

BBJ

Farmgate prices in Hungary increased by 5.1% compared to the same month in 2017, with a 9.7% increase in crop products driving the increase, according to data published on the website of the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

While most prices increased, the price of apples were almost halved.

The price of vegetables and potatoes rose sharply, by 34% and 37.2%, respectively, while fruit prices decreased by 26%, with apple prices plummeting (down 41%), and grape prices falling 18%.

Grain prices increased by 13%, with maize prices up 5.4% and wheat prices rising 21%.

The price of live animals and animal products dropped by 2.2%, with pork prices decreasing by 5.5% and poultry prices rising by 1.2%.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, during the January-October period this year, agricultural producer prices grew by 2.3%. In the same period, the price of crop products became increased by 5.1%, with live animal and animal product prices dropping 2.1%. Vegetable prices increased by 13%, while fruit prices decreased by the same amount. Slaughter pig prices were down 11%. The price of milk rose 1%, while eggs became 8.4% more expensive.