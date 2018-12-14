Farmgate prices up 5.1% in October

Farmgate prices in Hungary increased by 5.1% compared to the same month in 2017, with a 9.7% increase in crop products driving the increase, according to data published on the website of the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The price of vegetables and potatoes rose sharply, by 34% and 37.2%, respectively, while fruit prices decreased by 26%, with apple prices plummeting (down 41%), and grape prices falling 18%.
Grain prices increased by 13%, with maize prices up 5.4% and wheat prices rising 21%.
The price of live animals and animal products dropped by 2.2%, with pork prices decreasing by 5.5% and poultry prices rising by 1.2%.
Compared to the corresponding period last year, during the January-October period this year, agricultural producer prices grew by 2.3%. In the same period, the price of crop products became increased by 5.1%, with live animal and animal product prices dropping 2.1%. Vegetable prices increased by 13%, while fruit prices decreased by the same amount. Slaughter pig prices were down 11%. The price of milk rose 1%, while eggs became 8.4% more expensive.