Farmgate prices up 4.9% in February

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were up by 4.9% in February 2018 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, which was made up of increases of 6.2% in prices of crop products and 2.6% in prices of live animals and animal products, show data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) released Thursday.

In February 2018 compared to February 2017, cereal prices went up by 18.1%. Prices of vegetables fell 16.3%, within which potatoes became 18% cheaper.

A significant increase of 35% was recorded in the procurement price of tomatoes, while their market price went down by 32%. In the procurement price, more expensive and smaller varieties dominate, explaining the price rise, the KSH noted.

The producer price level of live animals fell by 0.8%, while that of animal products was 10% higher. The price of pigs for slaughter fell by 7.5%, while the price of chickens for slaughter increased by 0.6%.

Milk prices rose 7.7% and eggs were 22% dearer year-on-year in February.

In January–February 2018, compared to the first two months of the previous year, agricultural producer prices rose by 2.6%, within which prices of crop products rose 3.0% and prices of live animals and animal products by 2.0%.

The KSH will publish agricultural producer prices for March 2018 on May 11.