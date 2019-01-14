Farmgate prices up 4.4% in November

Bence Gaál

Farmgate prices grew by 4.4% in November 2018 compared to the same period a year earlier, with a rise of 9.1% in the price of crop products and a drop of 3.1% in the price of live animals and animal products, according to a new report by the Central Statistical Agency (KSH).

Apple prices were 43% lower than a year earlier.

Compared to November 2017, the price of cereals was up 22% in November 2018, with the price of wheat growing by 22% and that of maize increasing by 6%. The price of fruits fell by 27%, with apple prices plummeting 43%, and grape prices decreasing by 9%. Vegetable prices grew considerably, by 38%, with tomato pries up 12%, and onion prices skyrocketing by 69%. Live animal prices fell by 1.3%, as pig prices decreased by 4.5%, while poultry prices grew by 1%.

In the first 11 months of 2018, farmgate prices grew by a total of 2.4% compared to the same period in 2017, as crop prices grew by 5.3%. In the same period the price of live animals and animal products fell by 2.2%. Vegetable prices increased by 15%, and fruit prices fell by the same amount. Slaughter pig prices decreased by 11%, with milk becoming 0.7% and eggs 5.6% more expensive.