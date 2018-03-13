Farmgate prices up 2.1% y-o-y in January

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were up by 2.1% in January 2018 compared to the corresponding month of last year, which was made up of average increases of 2.6% in the price of crop products and 1.4% in that of live animals and animal products, says a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In January 2018 compared to January 2017, cereal prices went up by 11%, while the average price of vegetables fell 16%, within which potatoes were 15% cheaper.

The producer price level of live animals fell by 2.2%, while that of animal products increased by 8.9%.

The price of pigs for slaughter fell by 11%, as the procurement price (HUF 342 per kilogram) has steadily declined since the peak of July 2017 (HUF 442 per kg).

The price of milk went up by 5.8% year-on-year; however, it fell by 7.0% compared to December 2017, with a procurement price of HUF 100 per liter. Egg prices rose by a quarter.

Agricultural producer prices for February 2018 will be published on April 12.