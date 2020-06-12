Farmgate prices up 12.8% in April amid lockdown

MTI – Econews

Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 12.8% year-on-year in April, the first full month the country spent in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, state news wire MTI reports, citing data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Cristi Savin/Shutterstock.com

Crop prices increased by 16.1% and prices of live animals and animal products rose 6.6%.

Prices of industrial crops jumped 61.3%, with prices of oil seed crops up 65.2%.

Prices of cereal crops were down 7.1% in April from a year earlier.

Fruit prices bounced 73.6%. Vegetable prices edged up 0.7% and potato prices rose 5.7%.

In January-April, farm gate prices increased 7.5% from the same period of last year as crop prices rose 4.3% and prices of live animals and animal products were up 13.7%.