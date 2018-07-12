Farmgate prices up 0.6% in May

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were up 0.6% in May 2018 compared to the corresponding month of last year, made up of an increase of 4.6% in the prices of crop products and a decrease of 6.4% in the prices of live animals and animal products.

In May 2018 compared to May 2017, grain prices were up by 10%, while prices of fruit and vegetables became 7.9% higher, according to a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Potato prices were 3.7% lower.

The price of live animals was down 9.1% year-on.year, while that of animal products fell 0.6%. The price of pigs for slaughter decreased by 20%.

Milk prices were 0.7% lower and egg prices 2.2% higher in May.

In January–May 2018 compared to the first five months of the previous year, agricultural producer prices increased by 0.9%, within which crop products became 1.9% dearer, while live animals and animal products were 0.9% cheaper. The price of pigs for slaughter went down by 11%, year-on-year.

Agricultural producer prices for June 2018 will be published by the KSH on August 14.