Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Farmgate prices rise 4.6% in December

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, February 20, 2020, 14:35

Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 4.6% year-on-year in December, state news wire MTI says, citing the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Hog prices went up due to the global impact of African Swine Fever.

The price of animals and animal products increased 15.6%, while crop prices fell 1.4%.

Live animal prices jumped 21.8% on the global impact of African Swine Fever. The average price for live hogs stood at HUF 539/kg in December, up from HUF 360/kg in the same month a year earlier.

Cereal prices plunged 9.1%.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles