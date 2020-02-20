Farmgate prices rise 4.6% in December

MTI – Econews

Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 4.6% year-on-year in December, state news wire MTI says, citing the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Hog prices went up due to the global impact of African Swine Fever.

The price of animals and animal products increased 15.6%, while crop prices fell 1.4%.

Live animal prices jumped 21.8% on the global impact of African Swine Fever. The average price for live hogs stood at HUF 539/kg in December, up from HUF 360/kg in the same month a year earlier.

Cereal prices plunged 9.1%.