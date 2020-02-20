Farmgate prices rise 4.6% in December

remember me
Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 4.6% year-on-year in December, state news wire MTI says, citing the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The price of animals and animal products increased 15.6%, while crop prices fell 1.4%.
Live animal prices jumped 21.8% on the global impact of African Swine Fever. The average price for live hogs stood at HUF 539/kg in December, up from HUF 360/kg in the same month a year earlier.
Cereal prices plunged 9.1%.
