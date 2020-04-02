Farmers urged to accurately account for livestock

Nicholas Pongratz

A prerequisite for effective disease control measures is that the authority has accurate information on each animal, says agroforum.hu.

Keepers with more than one enclosure must provide accurate information by May 15 at the latest via the electronic interface established for this purpose by the National Food Chain Safety Authority (NÉBIH).

Under the amended TIR Regulation for livestock keepers, a single breeding establishment may have only one holding and the individually registered animals should be listed in the national database at their exact location.

In the case of breeding establishments which have more than one enclosure, stockholders are obliged to reconcile their data by declaring each breeding establishment, agroforum.hu adds.