Farmer Expo draws 30,000 visitors

MTI – Econews

Farmer Expo, the biggest agricultural and food industry fair in eastern Hungary, drew 30,000 to the campus of the Agricultural Research Institute and Farm of the University of Debrecen over four days on August 15-18, expo director László Vaszkó told state news agency MTI on Sunday.

About 300 exhibitors showed on an area of 17,000 square meters at the international expo and fair.

Between 550 and 600 professionals participated at conferences held during the first two days of the fair, Vaszkó said. Fair participants were more optimistic about the future than in earlier years, he added.