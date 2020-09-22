Your cart

Farm ministers discuss CAP reform in Brussels

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:45

European Union farm ministers discussed the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, Hungaryʼs Agriculture Ministry told state news wire MTI on Tuesday.

Image by Pixabay

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said the new CAP must have a sufficiently ambitious budget, the appropriate policy tools and regulations that are easy to implement in practice.

He noted that Hungaryʼs agriculture sector would get more than EUR 12 billion in EU funding during the 2021-2027 budget period.

Germany, which holds the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, wants member states to approve the Councilʼs stand on the new CAP regulatory framework in October, the ministry said.

 

 

