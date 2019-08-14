Farm gate prices up 8.9% in H1

MTI – Econews

Agricultural producer prices in Hungary were up 8.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) showed on Tuesday, as summarized by state news wire MTI.

Prices of livestock and animal products rose 3.9%, within which prices of live animals were up 5.6%, while animal product prices edged up 0.6%.

Crop prices were up 11.8%. Grain prices were up 10.7%, with wheat prices rising by 25%.

Fruit prices were down 2.1% as the price of apples dropped by 65% and the price of pears fell 12.3%.

Vegetable prices rose a sharp 28.7%, with tomato prices up 8.3%, green pepper prices rising by 38.5%, and cucumber prices growing by 12.3%. Potato prices jumped by a huge 190.3%.

Agricultural input prices rose 5.2% in the first half, meaning that the terms of trade improved by 3.5% for producers during the period, after deteriorating by 2.2% during 2018.