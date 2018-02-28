Factory gate prices up 3.3% in January

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.3% higher in January 2018 than in the same month of the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Prices for domestic sales were up 3.5% on average, while export prices rose 3.2% compared to January of the previous year.

In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices were up 0.3% as domestic prices rose 0.8%, while export prices were flat.

In January 2018 compared to January 2017, of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, domestic prices rose by 3.6% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 3.4% in capital goods producing, and by 2.9% in consumer goods producing branches.

In individual segments, the domestic prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of six-tenths, rose by 4.2%, while prices of energy (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of over one-third, rose by 1.8% compared to a year earlier.

Within export prices, prices rose by 3.3% in manufacturing (representing a weight of 96.4%), and by 2.1% in the energy industry (having a weight of 3.4%).

Industrial producer prices for February 2018 will be published by the KSH on March 29.