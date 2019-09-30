Factory gate prices rise slightly

BBJ

Industrial producer prices rose 0.9% in August from the same month of 2018. The development of prices was impacted by changes in raw material and world market prices, and by wage growth, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said Monday.

Domestic output prices increased by 2.4% on average, within which prices in manufacturing (representing a weight of 67%) rose by 2.5%, while prices in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, with a weight of 28%) rose by 1.7% compared to a year earlier.

Industrial export prices edged up 0.2% in August, within which a price increase of 1.1% was recorded in manufacturing (representing a weight of 96%), and – owing to annual price changes in the international electricity market – a fall of 19% in energy industry prices (with a weight of 4.1% of exports).

In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices were up 0.6% from July, as domestic prices rose 0.3% and export prices climbed 0.7%.

Year-on-year, factory gate prices in the manufacturing sector rose 1.5% in August. Prices of the transport equipment segment were up 1.3%, while prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were up 1.5%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment were up 5.0%, while prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment fell 3.3%.

In January-August 2019, industrial producer prices rose 2.2% year-on-year compared to the equivalent eight-month period of 2018, as domestic prices climbed 4.6% and export prices were up 1.1%.

Industrial producer prices for September will be published on October 31.